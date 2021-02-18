Hearst Hosts TV Debut of 'Hard Truth'

Hearst Television will air The Hard Truth About Bias: Images and Reality in prime time across its 26 media markets during the month of February, which is Black History Month.

The one-hour program, a project from Hearst's weekly public affairs show, Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien, will also air on co-owned cable nets A&E (Feb. 20 at noon) and fyi (Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. and Feb. 27 at 9 a.m.).

The special, which had an initial digital platform airing in October 2020, will be making its first TV appearance. It features sometimes tough conversations about race and privilege, racial stress, stereotypes, and the impact of bias in images and language, including in daily news and information programming.

“We are extremely proud of this program as it directly addresses very important issues that are traditionally uncomfortable to talk about,” said Hearst Television president Jordan Wertlieb in a statement. “As we work to improve and inform our communities around the subject of racial equity and social justice, more programming like The Hard Truth About Bias will serve as excellent platforms to advance the conversation forward.”

“We don't shy away from tough conversations because they are the path to understanding each other better, healing our wounds and finding a way forward,” said O’Brien.

The Hard Truth About Bias: Images and Reality is the initial installment of Hearst's Matter of Fact series of virtual forums.