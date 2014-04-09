Hearst, Dish Reach Retrans Agreement
In one of the shortest retransmission consent blackouts in recent memory, Dish Network said it had reached an agreement with Hearst Television a mere 14 hours after the broadcaster’s 29 channels went dark to Dish customers in 25 markets.
Hearst stations went dark to Dish customers at about 9 p.m. central time April 8, after the two could not reach an agreement. In statements, Hearst accused Dish of seeking terms that were “radically off-market,” while Dish said the broadcaster’s “unreasonable demands” prevented a deal. Apparently they worked out their differences.
In a brief statement released around noon eastern time on April 9, Dish said that it had reached an agreement with Hearst.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.