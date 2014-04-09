Hearst, Dish Reach Retrans Agreement

In one of the shortest retransmission consent blackouts in recent memory, Dish Network said it had reached an agreement with Hearst Television a mere 14 hours after the broadcaster’s 29 channels went dark to Dish customers in 25 markets.

Hearst stations went dark to Dish customers at about 9 p.m. central time April 8, after the two could not reach an agreement. In statements, Hearst accused Dish of seeking terms that were “radically off-market,” while Dish said the broadcaster’s “unreasonable demands” prevented a deal. Apparently they worked out their differences.

In a brief statement released around noon eastern time on April 9, Dish said that it had reached an agreement with Hearst.

