Hearst Deploys Matrix

Matrix Solutions has announced that Hearst Television has completed the deployment of the vendors web-based Media CRM and Sales Analytics Solution across all of the group's 29 TV stations in 30 cities that reach about 18% of the U.S. population.

The installation and training for the deployment took about 10 weeks.

In a statement Al Lustgarten, VP of IT, Hearst Television praised the software provider for their ability to "provide software as a service model," and their understanding of how to "integrate into [their product] our sales database."

He also noted that "the migration process and training has gone very smoothly."