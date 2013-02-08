HDTVs Now in 75% of U.S. Homes

HDTV adoption has more than tripled over the last five

years, with three-fourths of American households now owning at least one high-definition

TV set and 51% of U.S. homes owning at least two, according to a survey from

Leichtman Research Group.

Over all, about 38% of all U.S. households now have multiple

HDTV sets, up from 26% two years ago and 5% of all households five years ago,

LRG said. About 59% of TV sets in HD households are HDTVs.

About 22% of all households purchased a new TV set in the

past 12 months, with a mean average reported purchase price of $680. That's

about 30% less than five years ago, according to LRG. In the next 12 months,

14% of U.S. households plan to purchase a new TV set.

