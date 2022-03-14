HBO/HBO Max Tops Critics Choice Awards Honors
By R. Thomas Umstead published
‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Succession’ big winners during Sunday's live awards ceremony
HBO was the big draw at Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards event, garnering more wins than any other distributor.
The ceremony, simulcast live on TBS and the CW, saw HBO/HBO Max win 10 Critics Choice Awards, topping Netflix’s seven wins and Apple TV Plus’s five statuettes, said the Critics Choice Association.
Apple TV’s Ted Lasso continued its strong TV awards season, winning four Critics Choice Awards to top all series. The show matched its Emmy Award for best comedy with a Critics Choice win in the category, along with wins for best actor (Jason Sudeikis) best supporting actor (Brett Goldstein) and best supporting actress (Hannah Waddingham.)
Succession added the Critics Choice Award for best drama to its 2022 Golden Globe and SAG Award wins in the category. Series stars Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook took home Critics Choice Award statuettes in the best supporting actor and actress categories respectively.
Netflix original film The Power of the Dog took home best picture honors, along with a best director statuette for Jane Campion.
Winners from the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards in the television category are as follows:
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Succession (HBO)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Oslo (HBO)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
Squid Game (Netflix)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
What If…? (Disney+)
BEST TALK SHOW
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
