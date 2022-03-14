HBO/HBO Max Tops Critics Choice Awards Honors

HBO was the big draw at Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards event, garnering more wins than any other distributor.

The ceremony, simulcast live on TBS and the CW, saw HBO/HBO Max win 10 Critics Choice Awards, topping Netflix’s seven wins and Apple TV Plus’s five statuettes, said the Critics Choice Association.

Apple TV’s Ted Lasso continued its strong TV awards season, winning four Critics Choice Awards to top all series. The show matched its Emmy Award for best comedy with a Critics Choice win in the category, along with wins for best actor (Jason Sudeikis) best supporting actor (Brett Goldstein) and best supporting actress (Hannah Waddingham.)

Succession added the Critics Choice Award for best drama to its 2022 Golden Globe and SAG Award wins in the category. Series stars Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook took home Critics Choice Award statuettes in the best supporting actor and actress categories respectively.

Netflix original film The Power of the Dog took home best picture honors, along with a best director statuette for Jane Campion.

Winners from the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards in the television category are as follows:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Succession (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Oslo (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Squid Game (Netflix)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

What If…? (Disney+)

BEST TALK SHOW

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)