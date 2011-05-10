HBOGo Apps Top 1 Million Downloads In First Week

HBO's "TV Everywhere" apps for Apple and Google Android devices have been downloaded more than 1 million times since their April 29 release, according to network co-president Eric Kessler.

HBOGo offers access to more than 1,400 movies and TV show episodes, including every episode of every season of HBO's original series to subscribers of participating affiliates, online at HBO.com and through the mobile apps.

So far, Time Warner Cable and Cablevision Systems are the only major pay-TV providers that do not have agreements to offer HBOGo; TWC has said it is in "active discussions" with its erstwhile corporate cousin on the service.

