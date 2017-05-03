HBO Won’t Renew Amazon Library Deal

Time Warner’s Home Box Office won’t renew its library distribution agreement with Amazon Instant Video when it comes due at the end of 2018, premium network chief Richard Plepler told analysts Wednesday.

When it was announced in 2014, the HBO-Amazon deal was touted as groundbreaking. But in a conference call with analysts to discuss first quarter results, Plepler said the alliance has achieved its goals.

“As we see the progress and sub revenue acceleration in our digital business, I don't think you’re going to see us extend or expand our relationship with our library programming on Amazon, and we have no plans to do that beyond the end of the date, which is the end of next year," Plepler said on the call.

Since then HBO has launched its own OTT service—HBO Now—and the novelty of having mainly older series like The Sopranos, Deadwood and Six Feet Under available on Amazon Instant Video has apparently worn off.



