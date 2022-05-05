HBO Unveils New Trailer for ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’

HBO Thursday offered a teaser trailer for its highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, which debuts Aug. 21.

The 10-episode series, based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones that tells the story of House Targaryen, said the network.

The series stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

House of the Dragon is executive produced by George R.R. Martin, Ryan Condal, Miguel Sapochnik, Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt.

The series is the first of several potential spinoffs of Game of Thrones, which during its eight-season run on HBO won a record 59 Emmy Awards. ■

