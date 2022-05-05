HBO Unveils New Trailer for ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Drama series to debut Aug. 21
HBO Thursday offered a teaser trailer for its highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, which debuts Aug. 21.
The 10-episode series, based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones that tells the story of House Targaryen, said the network.
The series stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.
House of the Dragon is executive produced by George R.R. Martin, Ryan Condal, Miguel Sapochnik, Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt.
The series is the first of several potential spinoffs of Game of Thrones, which during its eight-season run on HBO won a record 59 Emmy Awards. ■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
