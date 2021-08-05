HBO To Debut Pandemic-Themed Documentary in August

HBO will look at the pandemic from the perspectives of two different countries in a new documentary, In the Same Breath, debuting Aug. 18.

The documentary will examine the experiences of people on the ground in the earliest days of the novel coronavirus and the way two countries dealt with its initial spread, from the first days of the outbreak in Wuhan to its rampage across the United States, said network officials.

Directed by filmmaker Nanfu Wang, the film explores the early confusion and parallel campaigns by authorities to try to contain the virus as well as shape the public narrative through misinformation, resulting in a devastating impact on citizens of both countries.

