HBO Taps Conviva To Optimize 'TV Everywhere' Services

HBO is monitoring and proactively adjusting video quality for users of its HBO Go online and mobile services via a suite of services from Silicon Valley startup Conviva.

The premium programmer is using Conviva's Distribution Management Services and Experience Management Services, which predict factors that lead to poor video quality and take pre-emptive actions to ensure the best possible picture quality and an uninterrupted video experience.

In addition, HBO is using Conviva's Insights service, which monitors the experience of each viewer and the audience as a whole to provide real-time performance statistics and metrics.

"HBO is at the forefront of the industry, leading the way with a new generation of entertainment, while protecting our legacy by delivering the type of viewing experience consumers have come to expect from our brand," HBO senior vice president of corporate systems and infrastructure Greg Fittinghoff said in a prepared statement. "Partnering with Conviva, who has the audience-centric technology and expertise we need, makes perfect sense for us when it comes to HBO Go."

