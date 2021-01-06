HBO Sets Documentary Series 'The Lady and The Dale'

HBO will debut its documentary series The Lady and The Dale on Jan. 31, the network said Wednesday.

The four-part documentary, produced by Mark and Jay Duplass, traces the story of entrepreneur Elizabeth Carmichael who rose to prominence during the 1970s oil crisis with her promotion of a fuel-efficient, three-wheeled car known as The Dale, according to the network.

The Lady and The Dale is executive produced by the Duplass brothers, along with Mel Eslyn, Allen Bain, Andre Gaines, Nick Cammilleri, Alana Carithers and Zackary Drucker.

