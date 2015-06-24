HBO Samples ‘Ballers,’ ‘The Brink’ on Facebook

In a first for HBO, the premium programmer is offering free access to the premiere episodes of new original comedy series, Ballers and The Brink, for a limited time on Facebook.

Looking to drum up more interest in the new series and drive new subscriptions, HBO is offering the free taste for both on the social network. Ballers and executive producer Dwayne Johnson is hosting the show’s first episode (paired with a video intro) on his own Facebook page, while the premiere of The Brink is offered here.

Both shows premiered Sunday night on HBO and HBO Now, the network’s new OTT standalone service. Ballerspremiered to 2.2 million viewers at 10 p.m., while The Brink, starring Jack Black and Tim Robbins, averaged 1.6 million viewers at 10:30 p.m.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.