HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Premiere Handles OTT Stress Test

The over-the-top premiere of the fifth season of HBO’s Game of Thrones on Sunday night came off nearly without a hitch, as a subset of Sling TV customers experienced issues when trying to catch the live stream of HBO via the Roku platform.

The premiere episode of Game of Thrones drew a lot of attention following the launch of HBO Now, HBO’s new unbundled, stand-alone service initially offered via Apple and Cablevision Systems’ Optimum Online service, and the launch of HBO on Sling TV, Dish Network’s over-the-top TV service for cord-cutters. While HBO Now is VOD-only, Sling TV's version of HBO includes a linear live stream and VOD.

Users on Twitter and TV Predictions detailed some of the issues Sling TV had on Roku Sunday night.

