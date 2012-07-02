HBO Renews 'The Newsroom,' 'True Blood'

HBO has ordered additional seasons of dramas The Newsroom and True Blood.

Aaron Sorkin's The Newsroom has been picked up for a second season after just two episodes. It premiered to 2.1 million viewers on June 24 at 10 pm. It grossed 2.7 million viewers total for its debut night.

Despite drawing polarizing reviews from critics, The Newsroom, starring Jeff Daniels as a cable news anchor,was HBO's third most-watched drama debut in recent years, behind prohibition-era skein Boardwalk Empire and fantasy series Game of Thrones.

True Blood returned for its fifth season on June 10 to an audience of 4.7 million.