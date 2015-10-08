HBO Now Streams to Roku

HBO Now, HBO’s new standalone OTT service, has launched an app for Roku players and integrated Roku TVs.

Roku users can subscribe to HBO Now for $14.99 per month directly via the HBO Now “channel” on those devices and are in line for a 30-day free trial offer. Roku users who sign up can watch HBO Now on their devices or at HBONow.com.

Support for HBO Now comes just days after Roku introduced the 4K-capable Roku 4 model, a new operating system and a refreshed mobile app.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.