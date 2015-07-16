HBO Now Goes Live on Android, Amazon Fire Tablets

HBO Now, HBO’s new standalone OTT premium offering, has been launched on Android phones and tablets as well as Amazon Fire tablets, a move that builds on the service’s initial distribution via Apple and Cablevision Systems.

New subs can download the app for Android mobile devices or the Amazon Fire Thursday and get a 30-day introductory free trial of the HBO Now service.

HBO Now launched on April 7 for $14.99 per month, a price that’s currently being carried by all of its distribution channels. Subs can also access the service on Web browsers at HBONow.com. HBO has not revealed sub figures for HBO Now, but BTIG analyst Richard Greenfield estimated last month that it's in the range of 850,000 to 1 million.

