HBO Now Is on Fire…TV

HBO Now, the premium programmer’s new standalone OTT service, is now available on the Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, a debut that comes on the heels of its recent release on Amazon Fire tablets.

The launch expands the reach of HBO Now, which was recently “Cast-enabled” for the Google Chromecast, and is also offered on the Apple TV, Android and iOS mobile devices, and Web browsers. HBO Now is also coming to devices powered by Android TV, Google’s new OS for streaming players and smart TVs.

New HBO Now subs can register online at HBONow.com for a 30-day free trial of the service, which fetches $14.99 per month.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.