HBO, Netflix, Nielsen Score Tech Emmys

HBO, Netflix, DirecTV, EchoStar, Nielsen and DirecTV are among the recipients of Emmys in the technology and engineering category for 2015.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Wednesday announced the recipients of the 67th Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards, which will be presented the evening of Jan. 8, 2016, at the Bellagio Hotel during the International Consumer Electronics Show.

By category, here’s the run-down of 2015 tech Emmy award-winners:

Pioneering Optimization of Advertising Placement in Single Channel Linear Television Programs:

-BCS (Imagine Communications)

Standardization and Pioneering Development of Non-Live Broadband Captioning:

- Netflix, HBO, Telestream, SMPTE, and W33

