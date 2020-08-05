HBO Max’s ‘Selena + Chef’ to Be Served Aug. 13

Selena Gomez is cooking in her new series

HBO Max said it will start streaming Selena + Chef, a new cooking show starring and executive produced by Selena Gomez on Aug. 13.

The 10-episode unscripted series was produced by Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corp.

In the series, the singer and actress, for whom cooking is not a strength, is paired with top chefs, including Angelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, Daniel Holzman, Jon & Vinny, Ludo Lefebvre, Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington, Roy Choi, and Tonya Holland.

“Watching Selena with these incredible chefs has been a delicious joy,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “You don’t need to be an experienced chef yourself to enjoy the show; you learn with her and get to see all the fun that happens in the kitchen. Try not to watch it while hungry!”

“Having some of the best chefs open up their kitchens to me was a humbling and fun experience. I definitely discovered I have a lot more to learn. I’m also really happy that we were able to highlight and raise money for some incredible charitable organizations,” said Gomez.

Executive producing for The Intellectual Property Co. are Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Leah Hariton

Gomez worked with Holzman and Saidman last year on the six-part docuseries Living Undocumented.

Gomez is represented by WME, Lighthouse Management + Media, Ziffren Brittenham LLP.