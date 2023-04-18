HBO Max Tops NAMIC Vision Awards Nominations

By R. Thomas Umstead
‘Ms. Marvel,’ ‘Raven’s Home,’ ‘The Hair Tales’ garner multiple nominations

Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus
HBO Max led a field of more than 40 streaming, services, networks and digital companies nominated for 2023 NAMIC Vision Awards, the diversity organization announced Tuesday morning (April 18).

HBO Max -- which will be rebranded to Max next month -- drew eight Vision Awards nominations to lead all distributors, according to the organization. The Vision Awards honor excellence in inclusive programming. 

ABC also garnered multiple nominations along with Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Hulu, Disney Channel, Starz, AMC, CBS, PBS, Fuse, Food Network, CNN, Revolt, ESPN, TBS/TNT/TruTV, CBS Sports, World Channel and Sesame Workshop.

ABC shows Abbott Elementary, black-ish and The Wonder Years secured three of the five slots in the best comedy series award category, with Disney Plus’s Ms. Marvel and CBS Studios’s The Neighborhood rounding out the category.

On the best drama side, freshman series Dark Winds (AMC) and Women of the Movement (ABC) will battle veteran shows 9-1-1 (Fox), Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) and The Good Fight (Paramount Plus) for top honors.

Shows earning multiple nominations include Ms. Marvel, The Neighborhood, Dark Winds, Raven’s Home (Disney Channel), Taste the Culture (TBS/TNT/TruTV), Sesame Street (Sesame Workshop) and The Hair Tales (Hulu).

NAMIC said it will announce winners in each category this May.

Below are the list of nominees for the 2023 NAMIC Vision Awards:

Animation 

Craig of the Creek – Cartoon Network

Karma’s World – 9 Story Media Group

More Than I Want to Remember – MTV Entertainment Studios 

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Paramount Plus 

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Disney Plus

Best Performance – Comedy

Frankie Quiñones (This Fool) – Hulu 

Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) – Disney Plus 

Omari Hardwick (Fantasy Football) – Paramount Plus

Raven-Symoné: (Raven’s Home) – Disney Channel 

Tichina Arnold: (The Neighborhood) – CBS Studios

Best Performance – Drama 

Cliff “Method Man” Smith: (Power Book II: Ghost) – Starz 

Courtney B. Vance: (61st Street) – AMC 

Patina Miller: (Power Book III: Raising Kana) - Starz

Viola Davis:(The First Lady) – Showtime

Zahn McClarnon: (Dark Winds) – AMC 

Children’s

Mira, Royal Detective – Disney Junior

Raven’s Home – Disney Channel 

Rise Up, Sing Out – Disney Junior 

Sesame Street – Sesame Workshop 

That Girl Lay Lay – Nickelodeon 

Comedy 

Abbott Elementary – Warner Bros. Television | ABC 

black-ish – ABC 

Ms. Marvel – Disney Plus

The Neighborhood – CBS Studios 

The Wonder Years – ABC 

Digital Media – Short Form 

Sesame Street’s #ComingTogether Word of the Day Series – Sesame Workshop 

Taste the Culture – tbs/TNT/truTV

TO BE FREE: Featuring Natasha Cloud – CBS Sports 

Historian’s Take: What is #LandBack? Inside New Native American TV Shows – PBS 

Why Am I Like This?: Where Does My Skin Color Come From? – PBS 

Documentary 

Aftershock – Hulu Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond – World Channel 

Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America ReFramed Special – American Documentary, Inc. and World Channel 

Invisible Valley - Fuse 

Master of Light – HBO Max 

Drama

9-1-1 - FOX 

Dark Winds – AMC 

Grey’s Anatomy – ABC 

The Good Fight – Paramount Plus 

Women of the Movement – ABC 

Lifestyle 

Delicious Miss Brown – Food Network 

Married to Real Estate – HGTV 

Outchef’d – Food Network 

Selena + Chef – HBO Max 

Spring Baking Championship: Easter – Food Network 

News/Informational 

GMA in Ghana/The ‘Black Panther’ Effect – Good Morning America 

The Color of Care – Smithsonian Channel 

The Hair Tales – Onyx Collective/OWN/Hulu 

Traffic Stop: Dangerous Encounters – CNN 

What Happened to Anton Black – Dateline 

Original Movie or Special 

A Gingerbread Christmas – Food Network 

A Rich Christmas – BET+ 

REVOLT x Michelle Obama: The Cross-Generational Conversation – REVOLT 

The Real Thirst Trap: Investigating Black America’s Water Crisis – REVOLT 

Unsound – Fuse 

Reality 

90 Day Fiancé – TLC 

Lizzo Watch Out For The Big Grrrls – Amazon 

Made From Scratch – Fuse 

We’re Here – HBO Max 

Why Not Us: Southern Dance – ESPN+ 

Reality – Social Issues 

Inside College Football: Mental Health – CBS Sports 

Taste the Culture – tbs/TNT/truTV SC 

Featured: Jackie to Me – ESPN 

SC Featured: Net Worth – ESPN 

The Hair Tales – Onyx Collective/OWN/Hulu 

Sports 

38 At the Garden – HBO Max 

After Jackie – History Channel 

Dream On – ESPN 

Say Hey, Willie Mays! – HBO Max 

Serena Williams: On Her Terms – CNN 

Variety/Talk Show 

Don’t Cancel Me with Amara La Negra – Fuse 

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel – HBO Max

PAUSE with Sam Jay – HBO Max 

The Amber Ruffin Show – Peacock 

Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me. – HBO Max

