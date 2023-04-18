HBO Max Tops NAMIC Vision Awards Nominations

HBO Max led a field of more than 40 streaming, services, networks and digital companies nominated for 2023 NAMIC Vision Awards, the diversity organization announced Tuesday morning (April 18).

HBO Max -- which will be rebranded to Max next month -- drew eight Vision Awards nominations to lead all distributors, according to the organization. The Vision Awards honor excellence in inclusive programming.

ABC also garnered multiple nominations along with Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Hulu, Disney Channel, Starz, AMC, CBS, PBS, Fuse, Food Network, CNN, Revolt, ESPN, TBS/TNT/TruTV, CBS Sports, World Channel and Sesame Workshop.

ABC shows Abbott Elementary, black-ish and The Wonder Years secured three of the five slots in the best comedy series award category, with Disney Plus’s Ms. Marvel and CBS Studios’s The Neighborhood rounding out the category.

On the best drama side, freshman series Dark Winds (AMC) and Women of the Movement (ABC) will battle veteran shows 9-1-1 (Fox), Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) and The Good Fight (Paramount Plus) for top honors.

Shows earning multiple nominations include Ms. Marvel, The Neighborhood, Dark Winds, Raven’s Home (Disney Channel), Taste the Culture (TBS/TNT/TruTV), Sesame Street (Sesame Workshop) and The Hair Tales (Hulu).

NAMIC said it will announce winners in each category this May.

Below are the list of nominees for the 2023 NAMIC Vision Awards:

Animation

Craig of the Creek – Cartoon Network

Karma’s World – 9 Story Media Group

More Than I Want to Remember – MTV Entertainment Studios

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Paramount Plus

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Disney Plus

Best Performance – Comedy

Frankie Quiñones (This Fool) – Hulu

Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) – Disney Plus

Omari Hardwick (Fantasy Football) – Paramount Plus

Raven-Symoné: (Raven’s Home) – Disney Channel

Tichina Arnold: (The Neighborhood) – CBS Studios

Best Performance – Drama

Cliff “Method Man” Smith: (Power Book II: Ghost) – Starz

Courtney B. Vance: (61st Street) – AMC

Patina Miller: (Power Book III: Raising Kana) - Starz

Viola Davis:(The First Lady) – Showtime

Zahn McClarnon: (Dark Winds) – AMC

Children’s

Mira, Royal Detective – Disney Junior

Raven’s Home – Disney Channel

Rise Up, Sing Out – Disney Junior

Sesame Street – Sesame Workshop

That Girl Lay Lay – Nickelodeon

Comedy

Abbott Elementary – Warner Bros. Television | ABC

black-ish – ABC

Ms. Marvel – Disney Plus

The Neighborhood – CBS Studios

The Wonder Years – ABC

Digital Media – Short Form

Sesame Street’s #ComingTogether Word of the Day Series – Sesame Workshop

Taste the Culture – tbs/TNT/truTV

TO BE FREE: Featuring Natasha Cloud – CBS Sports

Historian’s Take: What is #LandBack? Inside New Native American TV Shows – PBS

Why Am I Like This?: Where Does My Skin Color Come From? – PBS

Documentary

Aftershock – Hulu Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond – World Channel

Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America ReFramed Special – American Documentary, Inc. and World Channel

Invisible Valley - Fuse

Master of Light – HBO Max

Drama

9-1-1 - FOX

Dark Winds – AMC

Grey’s Anatomy – ABC

The Good Fight – Paramount Plus

Women of the Movement – ABC

Lifestyle

Delicious Miss Brown – Food Network

Married to Real Estate – HGTV

Outchef’d – Food Network

Selena + Chef – HBO Max

Spring Baking Championship: Easter – Food Network

News/Informational

GMA in Ghana/The ‘Black Panther’ Effect – Good Morning America

The Color of Care – Smithsonian Channel

The Hair Tales – Onyx Collective/OWN/Hulu

Traffic Stop: Dangerous Encounters – CNN

What Happened to Anton Black – Dateline

Original Movie or Special

A Gingerbread Christmas – Food Network

A Rich Christmas – BET+

REVOLT x Michelle Obama: The Cross-Generational Conversation – REVOLT

The Real Thirst Trap: Investigating Black America’s Water Crisis – REVOLT

Unsound – Fuse

Reality

90 Day Fiancé – TLC

Lizzo Watch Out For The Big Grrrls – Amazon

Made From Scratch – Fuse

We’re Here – HBO Max

Why Not Us: Southern Dance – ESPN+

Reality – Social Issues

Inside College Football: Mental Health – CBS Sports

Taste the Culture – tbs/TNT/truTV SC

Featured: Jackie to Me – ESPN

SC Featured: Net Worth – ESPN

The Hair Tales – Onyx Collective/OWN/Hulu

Sports

38 At the Garden – HBO Max

After Jackie – History Channel

Dream On – ESPN

Say Hey, Willie Mays! – HBO Max

Serena Williams: On Her Terms – CNN

Variety/Talk Show

Don’t Cancel Me with Amara La Negra – Fuse

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel – HBO Max

PAUSE with Sam Jay – HBO Max

The Amber Ruffin Show – Peacock

Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me. – HBO Max