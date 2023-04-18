HBO Max Tops NAMIC Vision Awards Nominations
‘Ms. Marvel,’ ‘Raven’s Home,’ ‘The Hair Tales’ garner multiple nominations
HBO Max led a field of more than 40 streaming, services, networks and digital companies nominated for 2023 NAMIC Vision Awards, the diversity organization announced Tuesday morning (April 18).
HBO Max -- which will be rebranded to Max next month -- drew eight Vision Awards nominations to lead all distributors, according to the organization. The Vision Awards honor excellence in inclusive programming.
ABC also garnered multiple nominations along with Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Hulu, Disney Channel, Starz, AMC, CBS, PBS, Fuse, Food Network, CNN, Revolt, ESPN, TBS/TNT/TruTV, CBS Sports, World Channel and Sesame Workshop.
ABC shows Abbott Elementary, black-ish and The Wonder Years secured three of the five slots in the best comedy series award category, with Disney Plus’s Ms. Marvel and CBS Studios’s The Neighborhood rounding out the category.
On the best drama side, freshman series Dark Winds (AMC) and Women of the Movement (ABC) will battle veteran shows 9-1-1 (Fox), Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) and The Good Fight (Paramount Plus) for top honors.
Shows earning multiple nominations include Ms. Marvel, The Neighborhood, Dark Winds, Raven’s Home (Disney Channel), Taste the Culture (TBS/TNT/TruTV), Sesame Street (Sesame Workshop) and The Hair Tales (Hulu).
NAMIC said it will announce winners in each category this May.
Below are the list of nominees for the 2023 NAMIC Vision Awards:
Animation
Craig of the Creek – Cartoon Network
Karma’s World – 9 Story Media Group
More Than I Want to Remember – MTV Entertainment Studios
Star Trek: Lower Decks – Paramount Plus
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Disney Plus
Best Performance – Comedy
Frankie Quiñones (This Fool) – Hulu
Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) – Disney Plus
Omari Hardwick (Fantasy Football) – Paramount Plus
Raven-Symoné: (Raven’s Home) – Disney Channel
Tichina Arnold: (The Neighborhood) – CBS Studios
Best Performance – Drama
Cliff “Method Man” Smith: (Power Book II: Ghost) – Starz
Courtney B. Vance: (61st Street) – AMC
Patina Miller: (Power Book III: Raising Kana) - Starz
Viola Davis:(The First Lady) – Showtime
Zahn McClarnon: (Dark Winds) – AMC
Children’s
Mira, Royal Detective – Disney Junior
Raven’s Home – Disney Channel
Rise Up, Sing Out – Disney Junior
Sesame Street – Sesame Workshop
That Girl Lay Lay – Nickelodeon
Comedy
Abbott Elementary – Warner Bros. Television | ABC
black-ish – ABC
Ms. Marvel – Disney Plus
The Neighborhood – CBS Studios
The Wonder Years – ABC
Digital Media – Short Form
Sesame Street’s #ComingTogether Word of the Day Series – Sesame Workshop
Taste the Culture – tbs/TNT/truTV
TO BE FREE: Featuring Natasha Cloud – CBS Sports
Historian’s Take: What is #LandBack? Inside New Native American TV Shows – PBS
Why Am I Like This?: Where Does My Skin Color Come From? – PBS
Documentary
Aftershock – Hulu Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond – World Channel
Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America ReFramed Special – American Documentary, Inc. and World Channel
Invisible Valley - Fuse
Master of Light – HBO Max
Drama
9-1-1 - FOX
Dark Winds – AMC
Grey’s Anatomy – ABC
The Good Fight – Paramount Plus
Women of the Movement – ABC
Lifestyle
Delicious Miss Brown – Food Network
Married to Real Estate – HGTV
Outchef’d – Food Network
Selena + Chef – HBO Max
Spring Baking Championship: Easter – Food Network
News/Informational
GMA in Ghana/The ‘Black Panther’ Effect – Good Morning America
The Color of Care – Smithsonian Channel
The Hair Tales – Onyx Collective/OWN/Hulu
Traffic Stop: Dangerous Encounters – CNN
What Happened to Anton Black – Dateline
Original Movie or Special
A Gingerbread Christmas – Food Network
A Rich Christmas – BET+
REVOLT x Michelle Obama: The Cross-Generational Conversation – REVOLT
The Real Thirst Trap: Investigating Black America’s Water Crisis – REVOLT
Unsound – Fuse
Reality
90 Day Fiancé – TLC
Lizzo Watch Out For The Big Grrrls – Amazon
Made From Scratch – Fuse
We’re Here – HBO Max
Why Not Us: Southern Dance – ESPN+
Reality – Social Issues
Inside College Football: Mental Health – CBS Sports
Taste the Culture – tbs/TNT/truTV SC
Featured: Jackie to Me – ESPN
SC Featured: Net Worth – ESPN
The Hair Tales – Onyx Collective/OWN/Hulu
Sports
38 At the Garden – HBO Max
After Jackie – History Channel
Dream On – ESPN
Say Hey, Willie Mays! – HBO Max
Serena Williams: On Her Terms – CNN
Variety/Talk Show
Don’t Cancel Me with Amara La Negra – Fuse
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel – HBO Max
PAUSE with Sam Jay – HBO Max
The Amber Ruffin Show – Peacock
Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me. – HBO Max
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.