HBO Max To Launch in 15 European Countries March 8

AT&T said it will launch its HBO Max streaming service in 15 more European countries on March 8.

HBO Max launched in the Nordics and Spain last October and is currently available in 36 territories across the Americas and Europe.

The 15 countries being lit up on March 8 are Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Later this year, AT&T expects HBO Max to expand into six additional European countries including Turkey and Greece.

“The global roll out of HBO Max continues at pace as we launch the platform in 15 additional European countries, taking us to 61 territories worldwide,” said Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International. “We are delivering on our strategy to go direct-to-consumer around the world which coupled with our beloved content will give us the scale needed to be one of the top global streaming platforms.”

HBO Max and HBO had 73.8 million subscribers at the end of the year, including 46.8 million domestic customers. ■