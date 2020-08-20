HBO Max Sets More Stand-Up Specials

HBO Max, currently streaming its Summer Stand-Up Comedy Festival, said it has lined up three more stand-up specials that will appear on the streamer.

The specials feature Aida Rodriguez, Colin Quinn and Phoebe Robinson.

In her special, Aida Rodriguez takes to the stage to confront today’s audiences about cancel-culture and the social issues of the day.

Colin Quinn (Image credit: HBO Max)

“I’m excited about my first hour-long special and I’m thankful that HBO Max believed in me enough to create a place for my voice, “ said Rodriguez. “They have been a great partner every step of the way.”

The special will be produced by Art & Industry.

Quinn’s special is using the working title: Summer of 2020: A Drive-In Comedy Special.

“Colin is a pillar of the stand-up community” said Suzanna Makkos, executive VP of original comedy and animation for HBO Max. “The fantastic group of comedians he’s selected, most of whom have not performed in front of a live audience for months, will allow the viewer a window into how the pandemic has impacted this art form. Utilizing a drive-in movie theater allows comics a unique way to connect with the audience while also prioritizing safety."

Phoebe Robinson (Image credit: HBO Max)

Summer of 2020: A Drive-In Comedy Special (wt) is produced by Above Average and executive produced by M. Blair Breard, Marc Lieberman, and Brian Stern of AGI Entertainment.

Robinson brings her singular brand of confessional humor to an hour where she dives into quarantining with her boyfriend, moderating on Michelle Obama's book tour, and failing at being a social justice warrior, among many other topics, HBO Max said.

“I feel like Susan Lucci when she finally won a Daytime Emmy (this reference is for my mom). It took twelve years to get here, but here I am” said Robinson. “Starting my relationship with HBO via 2 Dope Queens was a dream come true and to be able to stay in the HBO family with this stand-up special is helping me keep my lights on and Tampax Pearls in my medicine cabinet. Jokes aside, I'm honored to have the privilege of making people laugh, especially during these times. Thank you in advance for giving me the job of a lifetime.”

Robinson will serve as an executive producer with her company Tiny Reparations producing.