HBO Max Names Execs for Kids and Family Programming

AT&T's upcoming streaming service, HBO Max, named two executives who will oversee original kids and family programming.

Billy Wee was named senior VP, original animation for HBO Max and Nikki Reed was named VP, kids and family scripted originals.

“The kids and family space has a long history at WarnerMedia, from our legendary animation to classic motion pictures, and is now an essential part of HBO Max,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, president, TNT, TBS and truTV. “We now have a top-notch team to create a slate of original content appealing to kids, tweens, young adults and the whole family.”

Wee, who had been VP of original programming for AT&T’s TBS cable channel, will oversee all original animated programming for HBO Max. He will report to Jennifer O’Connell, executive VP, original non-fiction and kids for HBO Max and Suzanna Makkos, executive comedy and animation.

Reed most recently was VP of original series development for Nickelodeon. Before that she was responsible for developing live-action series at Disney Channel and Disney XD. She reports to O'Connell.

“Our kids and family team is extraordinary!” said O’Connell. “Billy has extensive experience in animation and strong relationships within the animated creative community, as well as substantial ties with our colleagues at both Warner Brothers Animation and Cartoon Network. Nikki has worked for the industry’s premiere kids and family networks and has developed some of the most popular kids shows. These two are the perfect architects to build our animated and scripted kids and family business with a tone and personality unique to HBO Max.”