HBO Max Launching Stand Up Specials Aug. 20

HBO Max said it is launching its stand-up comedy programming on Aug. 20.

The streaming service’s Summer Comedy Festival will feature solo specials from Rose Matafeo, Beth Stelling and James Veitch, plus a multi-act show from the HA Comedy Festival featuring Latinx comics hosted by Anjelah Johnson.

HA Comedy Festival: The Art of Comedy features Gina Brillon, David del Rosario, Carmen Lynch, Monique Marvez, Pedro Salinas, Jesus Trejo, Mark Viera as well as special appearances from Eugenio Derbez, Eva Longoria and Danny Trejo. It was shot at the Empire Theater in San Antonio, Texas.

The show was created by Jeff Valdez and produced by New Cadence Productions, a U.S. television and film content creation studio for Latinx creatives co-founded by Jeff Valdez and former global telco executive Sol Trujillo.

Rose Matafeo: Horndog is produced by Avalon (Taskmaster, Breeders, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Catastrophe) with Matafeo, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, and Jon Thoday serving as executive producers.

Beth Stelling: Girl Daddy is produced by Team Coco with Stelling, Conan O’Brien, Jeff Ross, John Irwin, J.P. Buck, and Adam Sachs serving as executive producers.

James Veitch: Straight to VHS is produced by Team Coco with Veitch, Conan O’Brien, Jeff Ross, J.P. Buck, and John Irwin, serving as executive producers with Casey Spira as co-executive producer.