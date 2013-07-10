HBO, Mark Cuban Get Behind Tivli

Tivli, a startup that delivers IP-based video services to several U.S. college campuses, has landed a $6.3 million "Series A" round led by New Enterprise Associates, with participation from Felicis Ventures, Rho Ventures, HBO, Mark Cuban's Radical Investments, WME and CBC New Media Group.

Tivli, in partnership with colleges and pay-TV operators such as Dish Network, has developed a platform that delivers adaptive bit rate video streams via closed, IP-based campus networks to an array of devices, including tablets, smartphones and PCs.

Tivli, explained CEO Christopher Thorpe, has developed a high-efficiency transcoding system/IPTV headend that takes in the traditional pay TV feeds and turns them into protected IP streams that are delivered over the school's private network to IP-connected devices. Tivli is also rolling out a cloud DVR that will provide at least 20 hours of storage, Thorpe said.

