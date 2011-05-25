HBOLaunches Digital "Water Cooler" Site, HBO Connect
HBO announced on
Wednesday that the network is launching HBO Connect, a one-stop social media
website for fans of the network's various programs.
Used as a "second
screen" experience, HBO Connect gives viewers the chance to converse with other
fans of their favorite series, and participate in live chats with show stars.
The network described HBO Connect as a viral "water cooler" destination.
Viewers can log in via their Facebook and Twitter accounts.
HBO Connect will
also tell viewers which is the most popular content, provide show-specific
feeds, feature a visual display what Twitter users are saying and detail ways
fans can "connect" with HBO programming.
Treme's Wendell Pierce, Hung's
Thomas Jane, How to Make it in America's Bryan Greenbergand True Blood's
Janina Gavankar are slated to host live chats. Writers Jane Espenson (Game
of Thrones), Jonathan Ames (Bored to Death) and documentarian
Alexandra Pelosi (Citizen U.S.A.) are also expected to host live chats.
True Blood will be the first
series to be featured, with TBwithdrawal.com, a special section devoted to the
series' upcoming fourth season, premiering June 26. Twitter users who use the
hashtags #tbwithdrawal and #waitingsucks will see their tweets displayed on the
site.
HBO Connect can be
accessed at www.hbo.com/connect.
