HBOLaunches Digital "Water Cooler" Site, HBO Connect

HBO announced on

Wednesday that the network is launching HBO Connect, a one-stop social media

website for fans of the network's various programs.

Used as a "second

screen" experience, HBO Connect gives viewers the chance to converse with other

fans of their favorite series, and participate in live chats with show stars.

The network described HBO Connect as a viral "water cooler" destination.

Viewers can log in via their Facebook and Twitter accounts.

HBO Connect will

also tell viewers which is the most popular content, provide show-specific

feeds, feature a visual display what Twitter users are saying and detail ways

fans can "connect" with HBO programming.

Treme's Wendell Pierce, Hung's

Thomas Jane, How to Make it in America's Bryan Greenbergand True Blood's

Janina Gavankar are slated to host live chats. Writers Jane Espenson (Game

of Thrones), Jonathan Ames (Bored to Death) and documentarian

Alexandra Pelosi (Citizen U.S.A.) are also expected to host live chats.

True Blood will be the first

series to be featured, with TBwithdrawal.com, a special section devoted to the

series' upcoming fourth season, premiering June 26. Twitter users who use the

hashtags #tbwithdrawal and #waitingsucks will see their tweets displayed on the

site.

HBO Connect can be

accessed at www.hbo.com/connect.