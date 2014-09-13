HBO Latin America Inks Intelsat Deal #IBC2014

Intelsat announced at IBC that the HBO Latin America Group (HBO LAG) has signed a new satellite distribution agreement with Intelsat.

The new multi-year, multi-transponder deal will provide HBO LAG with capacity at three satellite neighborhoods.

Intelsat will also provide HBO LAG with a teleport restoration program using the company’s teleport facilities in Ellenwood, Georgia, and Riverside, Calif. along with the company’s terrestrial network, IntelsatOne.

The three satellite video neighborhoods, included Intelsat 21 located at 302°E and Intelsat 11 at 317°E. The third will be created after Intelsat 34 is launched in 2015 at 304.5°E.

The agreement allows HBO to distribute its program to a variety of providers and will provide HBO LAG the capacity to increase the high definition (HD) channel line-up.

“Our Intelsat distribution network will provide HBO LAG with increased coverage and redundancy, helping cable head end penetration, and improving our business opportunities in this fast growing region,” said Emilio Otermin, senior VP of technology and operations at HBO LAG. “Given our long-standing relationship with Intelsat, we recognize the high quality, resiliency and flexibility of their satellite services, making them the ideal platform to support our operations in Latin America.”