HBO Latin America Expands with Intelstat
By Glen Dickson
Intelsat announced that HBO Latin America Group (HBO LAG) has signed a multi-year,
multi-transponder contract with the fixed-satellite operator to increase its
program distribution to Latin America viewers.
Under the deal, HBO LAG will use capacity on three of Intelsat's
satellite neighborhoods covering Latin America
to broadcast its content to millions of cable subscribers across the region.
Programming includes HBO, HBO2, HBO Plus, HBO Family, HBO HD, Cinemax, Max, Max
HD and MaxPrime..
The agreement also includes a comprehensive teleport restoration
program for HBO LAG via IntelsatONE, Intelsat's new IP/MPLS fiber and
teleport network.
"Intelsat's video neighborhoods offer the industry's
highest levels of cable headend penetration," said HBO LAG CEO Gaston
Comas in a statement. "This contract provides us with a reliable and
resilient distribution platform from which we can serve the Latin
America cable market, support the efficient introduction of our
new high-definition programming and ensure service continuity for nearly the
next two decades."
"Our contract with HBO Latin America is the latest development in
our 16-year relationship with HBO LAG, during which we have provided
pan-regional coverage, cable headend penetration and redundancy," added Carmen
González-Sanfeliu, Intelsat VP for Latin American & the Caribbean.
"This contract demonstrates our commitment to build the most valuable
neighborhoods in Latin America and invest in
capacity that supports the growth objectives of our customers."
