HBO Latin America Expands with Intelstat

Intelsat announced that HBO Latin America Group (HBO LAG) has signed a multi-year,

multi-transponder contract with the fixed-satellite operator to increase its

program distribution to Latin America viewers.

Under the deal, HBO LAG will use capacity on three of Intelsat's

satellite neighborhoods covering Latin America

to broadcast its content to millions of cable subscribers across the region.

Programming includes HBO, HBO2, HBO Plus, HBO Family, HBO HD, Cinemax, Max, Max

HD and MaxPrime..

The agreement also includes a comprehensive teleport restoration

program for HBO LAG via IntelsatONE, Intelsat's new IP/MPLS fiber and

teleport network.

"Intelsat's video neighborhoods offer the industry's

highest levels of cable headend penetration," said HBO LAG CEO Gaston

Comas in a statement. "This contract provides us with a reliable and

resilient distribution platform from which we can serve the Latin

America cable market, support the efficient introduction of our

new high-definition programming and ensure service continuity for nearly the

next two decades."

"Our contract with HBO Latin America is the latest development in

our 16-year relationship with HBO LAG, during which we have provided

pan-regional coverage, cable headend penetration and redundancy," added Carmen

González-Sanfeliu, Intelsat VP for Latin American & the Caribbean.

"This contract demonstrates our commitment to build the most valuable

neighborhoods in Latin America and invest in

capacity that supports the growth objectives of our customers."