HBO Inks Six-Year Deal With Video-Optimizer Conviva

HBO has re-signed Conviva, a provider of online

video-optimization technology, to a six-year deal to support the premium

programmer's HBO Go and Max Go "TV Everywhere" services.

Time Warner Inc., HBO's parent company, is an investor

in San Mateo, Calif.-based Conviva along with GGV Capital, Foundation

Capital, New Enterprise Associates and Pelion Venture Partners.

Under the renewal, HBO will make Conviva's suite of service

offerings available to its international partners to support the distribution

of HBO GO internationally.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.