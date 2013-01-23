HBO Inks Six-Year Deal With Video-Optimizer Conviva
HBO has re-signed Conviva, a provider of online
video-optimization technology, to a six-year deal to support the premium
programmer's HBO Go and Max Go "TV Everywhere" services.
Time Warner Inc., HBO's parent company, is an investor
in San Mateo, Calif.-based Conviva along with GGV Capital, Foundation
Capital, New Enterprise Associates and Pelion Venture Partners.
Under the renewal, HBO will make Conviva's suite of service
offerings available to its international partners to support the distribution
of HBO GO internationally.
