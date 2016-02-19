HBO Hooks Up With Hulu in Japan

In a deal that extends the reach of its original programming to the Land of the Rising Sun, HBO has inked an exclusive SVOD licensing agreement with Hulu in Japan (HJ Holdings LLC).

The deal will enable Hulu in Japan to offer an array of HBO series, including Silicon Valley, and give HBO the opportunity to premiere originals that have never been offered in that country.

In addition to Silicon Valley, the deal covers “hundreds of hours” of programming from HBO’s library, starting off with series and titles such as Game of Thrones, True Detective, Girls, Sex and the City, The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire, The Newsroom, Six Feet Under, True Blood, Band of Brothers, Rome, Entourage, Little Britain USA, Todd McFarlane’s Spawn, Carnivale, The Pacific, and The Wire.

