HBO Goes to Roku

The HBO Go authenticated video-streaming service will be available on the Roku Internet-connected set-top box by the end of October, the companies announced -- although HBO subs with Time Warner Cable and Cablevision Systems may still be unable to tune in to the "TV Everywhere" content by then.

HBO Go provides access more than 1,400 titles, including every episode of every season of the best HBO shows. With the Roku, the content will be available on TV for HBO subscribers of participating affiliates.

Currently, Time Warner Inc.'s HBO has deals for HBO Go with Comcast, DirecTV, Dish Network, Cox Communications, Charter Communications, Verizon FiOS TV, AT&T U-verse TV, Suddenlink Communications, RCN and WideOpenWest. Time Warner Cable and Cablevision are the two largest pay-TV providers that do not offer HBO Go, which was introduced in early 2010.

