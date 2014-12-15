HBO GO Lights Up App For Fire TV Box

HBO GO, the premium programmer’s popular TV everywhere service, has made its expected debut on the the Fire TV, Amazon’s media streaming box that debuted in April. Amazon expects to make HBO GO available on recently launched Fire TV Stick in the spring of 2015.

Amazon added HBO GO as the online retail giant looks to amp up sales of the Fire TV for the holidays – Amazon is selling the device for $79, $20 off its original price, through December 28. Amazon is also bringing HBO GO to the device roughly eight months after Amazon struck a deal to stream select HBO programming to Prime subscribers. At the time, they announced that HBO GO would become available on the Fire TV.

The addition of HBO GO will also help to flesh out a growing number of entertainment apps for the Fire TV box, which already supports Hulu Plus, Showtime Anytime, and Vevo, among others. Amazon estimates that the Fire TV box currently offers more than 700 apps and games.

