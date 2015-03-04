HBO GO Launches on PlayStation 4

HBO Go, the premium programmer’s TV Everywhere app, launched Tuesday (March 3) on the PlayStation 4, reaching Sony’s new platform more than a month before the April 12-set season five premiere of Game of Thrones.

“The app functions just like the PS3 version,” Phil Rosenberg, senior VP, business development at Sony Computer Entertainment America, explained in this blog post about the launch. HBO Go launched on the PS3 about a year ago.

Not every MVPD with rights to HBO GO, including Comcast, is currently authenticating on the PS4.

