HBO Go Lands on Apple TV Set-Tops via AirPlay

HBO's TV Everywhere apps for iOS devices now support Apple's

AirPlay feature, which will let users wirelessly stream on-demand content to

Apple TV boxes over Wi-Fi.

Both HBO Go and Cinemax's MAX GO App were updated with the

same capabilities. The updated apps are now available in Apple's iTunes App

Store, according to HBO.

Eric Kessler, president and chief operating officer of HBO,

announced the new capabilities Tuesday at AllThingsD's "D: Dive Into Media"

conference.

Click

here to read the full story on Multichannel News.