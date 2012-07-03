HBO Go Hits Android Tablets

HBO issued an update to its Android app for "TV Everywhere" service to support most versions of Google's mobile operating system, including those designed for tablet devices.

The app runs on Android OS version 2.1 and later. Supported versions include 3.x ("Honeycomb"), 4.x ("Ice Cream Sandwich") and most versions of the older "Gingerbread" (version 2.3) for devices with screen sizes ranging from 3.5 to 11 inches, according to a blog post by Time Warner Cable director of digital communications Jeff Simmermon.

Operators that provide access to HBO Go on Android devices include Comcast, TWC, DirecTV, Dish Network, Cox Communications, Charter Communciations, Cablevision Systems, Verizon FiOS, AT&T U-verse, Suddenlink Communications and Mediacom Communications. HBO Go offers more than 1,400 titles, including all episodes of the programmer's original series, on an array of devices.

The HBO Go Android app has been downloaded more than 1 million times in the last 30 days, according to the Google Play website.

Google last week announced its own tablet, the Nexus 7, after tepid initial sales of Android-based tablets. The 12-ounce tablet, which features a 7-inch, 1280-by-800-pixel HD touchscreen display, carries a list price of $199 and is scheduled to ship in mid-July.