HBO Go Is Good To Go on Chromecast

The Google Chromecast expanded its streaming video lineup Thursday with the addition of HBO Go, the premium programmer's authenticated TV Everywhere service.

HBO Go added Chromecast support to its Android, iOS and Web app, and Chromecast users can also cast video directly from HBOGo.com using the Chrome browser on a laptop or any Chromebook, Shanna Prevé, head of content partnerships for Chromecast and "Mother of Dragons in Training," wrote on the Google Chrome Blog, adding that the mobile and Web apps "will be rolling out over the next few days."

The addition of HBO Go was expected, as HBO acknowledged in July that it was "actively exploring" how to bring its TV Everywhere service to Google's $35 streaming adapter.

