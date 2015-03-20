HBO Europe Selects General Dynamics Mediaware

Digital video technology provider General Dynamics Mediaware has announced HBO Europe has deployed its InStream MPEG splicing and transport stream server system.

The system has been deployed in the programmer’s Adria region, covering Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Bosnia, Herzegovina and Bulgaria and will be used to manage five incoming shared broadcast streams.

The system will help HBO Europe generate a total of 20 individualized channels that have localized promotional material with the appropriate language, subtitles and teletext.

In a statement, Garrick Simeon, managing director of General Dynamics Mediaware, noted that “this deployment with HBO Europe furthers our goal to assist broadcasters and premium channel providers with building highly profitable and sustainable businesses via the adoption of an all IP digital TV environment."