HBO Clears MAX Go Mobile Apps for Liftoff

HBO on Thursday launched mobile apps for MAX Go, the Cinemax TV Everywhere service that provides more than 700 hours of content, available on Apple mobile devices and select Android smartphones.

For now, Cinemax customers with Time Warner Cable or Cablevision Systems can't get the MAX Go service or the premium programmer's flagship HBO Go service. Comcast provides access to HBO and Cinemax content on its own XfinityTV.com site, and lets subscribers sign in to HBO Go mobile apps but not the new MAX Go apps.

MAX Go for iPadMAX Go is currently available to DirecTV, Dish Network, Cox Communications, Charter Communications, Verizon FiOS, AT&T U-Verse and Suddenlink Communications customers who subscribe to Cinemax.

The mobile apps are available free to download from Apple's iTunes Store for iPad, iPhone and iPod touch, as well as Google's Android Market.

