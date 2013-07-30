HBO ‘Actively Exploring’ Path to Google's Chromecast

HBO confirmed that it is mulling a way to deliver its TV Everywhere service to Chromecast, Google’s popular $35 streaming adapter.

“We are actively exploring supporting Chromecast as another way for our subscribers to enjoy HBO GO, but at this point we can’t comment on specific plans regarding timing,” an HBO spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

Getting HBO GO would give Google another anchor tenant for Chromecast, an adapter that plugs into the HDMI slot of TVs and is controlled by laptops, smartphones and PCs. HBO GO has already created apps for iOS and Android tablets and smartphones, the Apple TV, Roku, Samsung connected TVs and the Xbox 360. In the Chromecast model, much of that device functionality lives in the cloud.

