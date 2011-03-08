Harris Realigns Business Operations

Harris Corporation has revamped the structure of its operating businesses in a bid to better address the growing market for integrated communications and information technology and to better exploit fast growing markets. As part of the reorganization, the Broadcast Communications operation will now be part of the newly created Integrated Network Solutions segment.

"This strategic business realignment will enable each of our segments to more effectively combine technologies, products and services from throughout the company into integrated solutions tailored for the specific markets that they serve," said Howard L. Lance, the company's chairman, president and chief executive officer in a statement. "This approach represents a tremendous opportunity for our current and prospective customers, as we introduce more integrated end-to-end solutions for existing and new markets."

As a result of the reorganization, the three Harris segments will be: RF Communications, which didn't change; Government Communications Systems; and Integrated Network Solutions.

The new Integrated Network Solutions segment includes the Harris IT Services, Harris CapRock Communications, Healthcare Solutions, and Cyber Integrated Solutions businesses (all of which were previously part of the Government Communications Systems segment), and the Broadcast Communications business.

"Commercial businesses and government customers around the globe are increasingly seeking total solutions -- combining innovative technology with managed services," said Dan Pearson, executive vice president and chief operating officer, and acting group president for the new segment in a statement. "With a flexible technology and managed services approach, Integrated Network Solutions is uniquely positioned to create tailored end-to-end solutions for customers seeking a trusted communications and IT partner."