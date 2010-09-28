Harris Powers New Orlando Magic Amway Center
The opening of the new Amway Center arena for the Orlando Magic National Basketball Association team on October 1st
will feature a control room and IPTV system from Harris Corporation
that will deliver coverage of the games and other content to over 1,100
screens throughout the Orlando Florida arena.
"Our partnership
with the Magic and the City of Orlando has resulted in an unprecedented
technology showcase for Harris and a next-generation venue for staging
events that far exceed anything fans have experienced in the past,"
noted Harris Broadcast Communications President Harris Morris.
The
system will allow the Orlando Magic team to deliver information and
images, from replays and highlights to traffic information and pricing
at concessions, to scoreboards, television monitors and digital signage
throughout the arena, front lobby and even parking lots.
The
highly integrated workflow will also make it easier to schedule,
display, track and bill the advertising messages that will be displayed
around the Amway Center.
To ensure that there are no breakdowns
in the state of the art system, the IT technology will be monitored
about 75 miles away by employees at the Harris headquarters via a
Network Operations Center that the company is comparing to the one that
manages the nation's air traffic control system.
The new Amway
Center fills 875,000 square feet, making it more than twice as large as
the old Center, and it features a 42 foot high scoreboard, the tallest
HD videoboard in an NBC venue.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.