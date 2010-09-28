Harris Powers New Orlando Magic Amway Center

The opening of the new Amway Center arena for the Orlando Magic National Basketball Association team on October 1st

will feature a control room and IPTV system from Harris Corporation

that will deliver coverage of the games and other content to over 1,100

screens throughout the Orlando Florida arena.

"Our partnership

with the Magic and the City of Orlando has resulted in an unprecedented

technology showcase for Harris and a next-generation venue for staging

events that far exceed anything fans have experienced in the past,"

noted Harris Broadcast Communications President Harris Morris.

The

system will allow the Orlando Magic team to deliver information and

images, from replays and highlights to traffic information and pricing

at concessions, to scoreboards, television monitors and digital signage

throughout the arena, front lobby and even parking lots.

The

highly integrated workflow will also make it easier to schedule,

display, track and bill the advertising messages that will be displayed

around the Amway Center.

To ensure that there are no breakdowns

in the state of the art system, the IT technology will be monitored

about 75 miles away by employees at the Harris headquarters via a

Network Operations Center that the company is comparing to the one that

manages the nation's air traffic control system.

The new Amway

Center fills 875,000 square feet, making it more than twice as large as

the old Center, and it features a 42 foot high scoreboard, the tallest

HD videoboard in an NBC venue.