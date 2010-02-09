Harris Picks Harris
By Glen Dickson
Technology
conglomerate Harris Corp. has named Harris Morris as president of its broadcast
communications business, filling the post left vacant when Tim Thorsteinson
retired in October. Previously, Morris served as VP and GM of the media and workflow
area of the broadcast communications business, working with Harris' software
products for traffic and automation applications as well as new markets like
digital signage.
Before
joining Harris in January 2008, Morris served as chief strategy officer for the
Thomson Learning Division of Thomson Corporation, formulating Thomson's growth
strategy for international channel expansion and digital products. Prior to
that, he worked 13 years for consulting firm Bain & Company, rising to the
level of partner and VP, and specializing in media, technology and
telecommunications. Morris has an MBA from Harvard
University and a bachelor's degree
with distinction in economics and foreign affairs from the University of Virginia.
"I
am pleased to have Harris Morris stepping into the role of president of
broadcast communications," said Howard Lance, chairman, president and CEO
of Harris, in a statement. "As VP
of our media and workflow business, he has spearheaded our strategy of taking
existing hardware and software applications and developing new technology to
address emerging media markets like digital out-of-home networks. In support of
these new growth initiatives, he has played a pivotal role in the
cross-divisional collaboration to incorporate managed IT services as an
integral part of these advanced media solutions. Media and workflow solutions
have been a key offering in expanding our international presence in regions
such as the Middle East, South America and Asia."
