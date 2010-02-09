Harris Picks Harris

Technology

conglomerate Harris Corp. has named Harris Morris as president of its broadcast

communications business, filling the post left vacant when Tim Thorsteinson

retired in October. Previously, Morris served as VP and GM of the media and workflow

area of the broadcast communications business, working with Harris' software

products for traffic and automation applications as well as new markets like

digital signage.

Before

joining Harris in January 2008, Morris served as chief strategy officer for the

Thomson Learning Division of Thomson Corporation, formulating Thomson's growth

strategy for international channel expansion and digital products. Prior to

that, he worked 13 years for consulting firm Bain & Company, rising to the

level of partner and VP, and specializing in media, technology and

telecommunications. Morris has an MBA from Harvard

University and a bachelor's degree

with distinction in economics and foreign affairs from the University of Virginia.

"I

am pleased to have Harris Morris stepping into the role of president of

broadcast communications," said Howard Lance, chairman, president and CEO

of Harris, in a statement. "As VP

of our media and workflow business, he has spearheaded our strategy of taking

existing hardware and software applications and developing new technology to

address emerging media markets like digital out-of-home networks. In support of

these new growth initiatives, he has played a pivotal role in the

cross-divisional collaboration to incorporate managed IT services as an

integral part of these advanced media solutions. Media and workflow solutions

have been a key offering in expanding our international presence in regions

such as the Middle East, South America and Asia."