Harris Launches Selenio Media Convergence Platform

Hoping to capitalize on a growing interest in delivering more content to more devices, Harris Corporation is introducing a new platform Selenio that the company is billing as the broadcast industry's first integrated media convergence platform.

The product combines traditional baseband video and audio processing, video and audio compression and IP networking technology into a single system.

"Selenio fits into customers' existing architectures and provides all the functionality they need to run their business most efficiently today, while also providing a cost-effective on-ramp to the IP world as their business evolves," said Harris Morris, president of Harris Broadcast Communications. "The convergence of baseband and IP capability into a single platform enables customers to quickly add revenue-generating services - from standard definition, high definition and 3D, to mobile and Internet broadcasting - without requiring an expensive investment in new infrastructure."

The platform, which has a flexible, modular architecture, is designed for use in a variety of arenas, including fixed or mobile production environments, broadcast facilities, digital terrestrial redistribution head end, and cable, satellite and IPTV head ends.

It is set up to allow service providers take in content from multiple sources and deliver that content to multiple platforms.

Selenio hosts up to 28 channels of high-density baseband video processing, and supports both MPEG-2 and H.264 compression standards for SD, HD, mobile and 3Gb/s, as well and advanced audio capabilities including 5.1 and loudness control. A built-in web-based GUI provides functional block diagrams to simply configuration, monitoring and management of multiple functionalities.

Harris will exhibit the Selenio media convergence platform for the first time at the CABSAT MENA 2011 exhibition this week in Dubai. The platform will make its U.S. debut to follow at the 2011 NAB Show in April.