Harris Hopeful About Broadcast Business

Technology

conglomerate Harris Corporation reported second-quarter fiscal 2010 income of

$140 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, on revenue of $1.22 billion, with its

Broadcast Communications division posting a $5 million operating loss on

revenue of $117 million.

Harris'

overall Q2 income was flat compared to last year, and was driven in part by

strong sales of tactical radios from its RF Communications division to the U.S. military.

The broadcast business, however, saw a decline, as it had earned $12 million in

the second quarter of fiscal Q2 2009 on higher revenues of $163 million.

Compared

to the first quarter of fiscal 2010, Q2 revenue in the Broadcast Communications

segment was down very slightly, from $119 million. But Q2 orders in the

division were significantly higher compared to the first quarter, $139 million

compared to $124 million.

Harris

chairman, president and CEO Howard Lance pointed to the order growth as an

indicator that the broadcast business may be turning around.

"The

sequential flattening of revenue and the rebound in orders in this still very

tough market environment were both encouraging and are hopefully signs that we

are in fact beginning to see a recovery in the global broadcast market," said

Lance on the Q2 earnings call. "As the economy improves and advertising

revenues begin to improve, we should see some acceleration in capital spending

by global broadcast and media networks."

Lance

noted that the Broadcast Communications division had won significant orders

with 7 Network in Australia,

to upgrade six of its 36 channels to high-definition, and with Canada's Olympic Broadcast Media Consortium, to

support coverage of the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver later this month. Harris is also

continuing to expand into the sports arena business, said Lance, and has won

deals from Madison Square Garden

in New York and the new Meadowlands stadium in

New Jersey.

Harris

has also taken core video ingest and asset management technology from its

broadcast division and repurposed it for military use with the FAME

(Full-Motion Video Asset Management Engine) system, which is used by the U.S.

military to capture, store, retrieve and distribute video intelligence

information collected from manned and unmanned aircraft and ground-based sensors.

Lance said the FAME system has broad applications for Harris' Government

Communications Systems customers as well as commercial clients.

"With

FAME, we now have an opportunity pipeline totaling $250 million," he said.