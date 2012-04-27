Harris Expands Mobile Production Solutions

Harris has both expanded and upgraded the range of products it offers for mobile production with solutions to help reduce the cost and complexity of mobile HD production for news, sports, live events and broadcast or cable network productions.

"Harris emphasizes high-application density and interoperability in its product architecture, which translates to fewer physical connections, reduced costs and intelligent and integrated solutions for our mobile production customers," said Harris Morris, president, Harris Broadcast Communications in a statement. "The result is a seamless, reliable and efficient operation that turns the mobile production truck into a true HD production center."

Upgrades to existing solutions for mobile production include improvements to the Harris Platinum integrated routing solutions that help reduce space, energy use and costs.

The company is also offering the Harris Selenio media convergence platform as an all-in-one solution for signal processing, networking and compression and its compact X85 and X50 frame synchronizers/converters, and 6800+ core processing systems to simplify truck operations.

At NAB last week, Harris also showcased its Videotek test and measurement solutions, which include the VSG-4CSD clock system driver and VSG-4MTG master timing generator.

As part of its complete package of solutions for mobile production the company is also offering Harris Magellan router panels, CCS Navigator graphical software and Harris Inscriber graphics.