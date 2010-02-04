Harris CEO Howard Lance To Give NAB Keynote
Harris Corporation Chairman/President/CEO Howard Lance will
deliver a keynote address on April 14 at the 2010 NAB Show in Las Vegas.
In a speech titled "Dual Utilization of Broadcast Technology for
Industry and Government" he will discuss the integration of government and
commercial technologies to create applications that help both sectors.
Lance, who was appointed by President George W. Bush to
serve on the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee, will
focus on how commercial broadcast technology has improved the performance and
reduced the price of military equipment for intelligence, surveillance and
reconnaissance.
Technology that was first developed for commercial
broadcasters has led to solutions that allow the military to capture, store,
receive, analyze and disseminate video they receive from unmanned aerial
vehicles and ground sensors.
The NAB Show Military Summit, which debuted last year, is
produced by NAB in association with Harris.
The technology conglomerate recentlyreported second-quarter fiscal 2010 income of $140 million. Though its broadcast communications division
posted a $5 million operating loss, Lance said they were finding new video
sales in defense applications.
