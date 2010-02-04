Harris CEO Howard Lance To Give NAB Keynote

Harris Corporation Chairman/President/CEO Howard Lance will

deliver a keynote address on April 14 at the 2010 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

In a speech titled "Dual Utilization of Broadcast Technology for

Industry and Government" he will discuss the integration of government and

commercial technologies to create applications that help both sectors.

Lance, who was appointed by President George W. Bush to

serve on the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee, will

focus on how commercial broadcast technology has improved the performance and

reduced the price of military equipment for intelligence, surveillance and

reconnaissance.

Technology that was first developed for commercial

broadcasters has led to solutions that allow the military to capture, store,

receive, analyze and disseminate video they receive from unmanned aerial

vehicles and ground sensors.

The NAB Show Military Summit, which debuted last year, is

produced by NAB in association with Harris.

The technology conglomerate recentlyreported second-quarter fiscal 2010 income of $140 million. Though its broadcast communications division

posted a $5 million operating loss, Lance said they were finding new video

sales in defense applications.