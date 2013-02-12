Harris Broadcast Introduces New Platinum IP3 Router
Harris Broadcast has introduced its new Platinum IP3 router,
which the company is billing as the broadcast industry's first router to
accommodate separate video, audio and data paths within the same frame.
The company also noted that the Platinum IP3 is designed to
be easily expandable and to handle future technological developments.
"Offering a future-proof design that looks beyond
baseband/IP convergence to cover ultra-high-bandwidth needs, including 4K and
beyond, gives our customers a unique opportunity to prepare for approaching
changes," said Harris Morris, president of Harris Broadcast in a statement.
"But the ability for our customers to intelligently scale routing systems to
any size using a common architecture, along with the best possible on-air
protection, delivers real-world benefits that are clearly viable today."
The Platinum IP3 delivers high-quality, multiformat signal
routing up to 576x1024 in a single 28RU frame. It can be expanded to at least
2048x2048 in multiframe configurations without external distribution amplifiers
or combiners, reducing costs and labor, the company notes.
"This architecture gives users the freedom to protect their
initial investments and build on their existing systems while also preparing
them for an IP future," added Paul Eisner, vice president of workflow,
infrastructure and networking at the company.
