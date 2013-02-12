Harris Broadcast Introduces New Platinum IP3 Router

Harris Broadcast has introduced its new Platinum IP3 router,

which the company is billing as the broadcast industry's first router to

accommodate separate video, audio and data paths within the same frame.





The company also noted that the Platinum IP3 is designed to

be easily expandable and to handle future technological developments.





"Offering a future-proof design that looks beyond

baseband/IP convergence to cover ultra-high-bandwidth needs, including 4K and

beyond, gives our customers a unique opportunity to prepare for approaching

changes," said Harris Morris, president of Harris Broadcast in a statement.

"But the ability for our customers to intelligently scale routing systems to

any size using a common architecture, along with the best possible on-air

protection, delivers real-world benefits that are clearly viable today."





The Platinum IP3 delivers high-quality, multiformat signal

routing up to 576x1024 in a single 28RU frame. It can be expanded to at least

2048x2048 in multiframe configurations without external distribution amplifiers

or combiners, reducing costs and labor, the company notes.





"This architecture gives users the freedom to protect their

initial investments and build on their existing systems while also preparing

them for an IP future," added Paul Eisner, vice president of workflow,

infrastructure and networking at the company.