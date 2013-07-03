Harris Broadcast CEO Leaving Company

Harris Broadcast has confirmed that CEO Harris Morris is

leaving the company on July 3.





The departure was first

reported by Devoncroft and confirmed by B&C

with a Harris Broadcast spokesman.





The Harris spokesman declined to comment further, but a memo

sent by chairman Carl Vogel obtained by Devoncroft noted that a new CEO would

be named on July 9.





The memo provided no reason for Morris' departure except

that it occurred after discussions with the board of directors.





Vogel also wrote that "we thank Harris for his contributions

to the company over his tenure and for guiding Harris Broadcast through the end

of the fiscal year in its transition to an independent company. We wish Harris

well as he pursues new opportunities."





Morris led the tech vendor through the process

of Harris spinning off the broadcasting division and its acquisition by the

Gores Group.