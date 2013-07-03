Harris Broadcast CEO Leaving Company
Harris Broadcast has confirmed that CEO Harris Morris is
leaving the company on July 3.
The departure was first
reported by Devoncroft and confirmed by B&C
with a Harris Broadcast spokesman.
The Harris spokesman declined to comment further, but a memo
sent by chairman Carl Vogel obtained by Devoncroft noted that a new CEO would
be named on July 9.
The memo provided no reason for Morris' departure except
that it occurred after discussions with the board of directors.
Vogel also wrote that "we thank Harris for his contributions
to the company over his tenure and for guiding Harris Broadcast through the end
of the fiscal year in its transition to an independent company. We wish Harris
well as he pursues new opportunities."
Morris led the tech vendor through the process
of Harris spinning off the broadcasting division and its acquisition by the
Gores Group.
