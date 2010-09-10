HarmonicUpgrades NMX Video Management Tool
Harmonic
has upgraded its NMX Digital Service Manager for monitoring and managing video
processing and delivery systems with a new interface, streamlined workflow
management, better alarm management and a comprehensive dashboard view.
NMX
6 also improves performance over previous versions, according to Harmonic.
Service creation, configuration and system performance -- including failover
and recovery time -- are at least 50% better in initial testing, while system
load time and map import/activation are around 20% faster.
The
company is showcasing the NMX 6 network management tool at IBC Sept. 9-14 in
Amsterdam. According to Harmonic, NMX is used by service operators to control
and monitor more than 2,000 systems and 120,000 digital TV services worldwide.
