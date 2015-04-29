Harmonic ‘On Schedule’ for DOCSIS 3.1 Trials in 2015

Harmonic said it is making positive strides with its Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) initiative as it nears DOCSIS 3.1 lab trials.

Harmonic is making “meaningful progress” with CCAP and its centralized DOCSIS 3.1 development program, company president and CEO Patrick Harshman said Tuesday during the company’s first quarter earnings call. “[W]e remain on schedule to enter customer labs with a two-way [DOCSIS] 3.1 solution based on our NSG Pro platform later this year."

The NSG Pro (pictured) started out as a downstream-only, high-density edge QAM, but has since become two-way through the addition of routing, upstream and the cable modem termination system (CMTS) components that morph the product into a fully-integrated CCAP. Harmonic has also developed a "distributed" form of a CCAP called the NSG Exo.

